Court gives paper school bus video, with student IDs removed

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A newspaper can get a copy of a school bus surveillance video, but identifying images of the students must be redacted, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The court said Easton Area School District did not prove it would lose federal funding if it provided the recording of a bus altercation to a reporter from The Express-Times of Easton.

Justice Kevin Dougherty wrote that the students' images could be redacted by blurring or darkening parts of the recording that show their identities.

The opinion said the reporter, Rudy Miller, sought the surveillance video in reporting about a 2017 incident inside a bus during which an elementary school teacher may have roughly disciplined a child.

A school official told Miller the video was being used as evidence in a pending disciplinary action against the teacher.

The district has to balance the interests of students and parents to control public access to the students' images against the public's interest in seeing them, Dougherty wrote.

But in this case, that balancing test is not needed, he said.

“Because (Miller) here expressly disclaims any public interest in disclosure of the identities of the students depicted in the video, the district need not weigh any further; it can effectuate access to the requested record without violating the children's informational privacy rights by redacting their images," Dougherty wrote.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit: Accelerate Learning

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>