FBI faces wrongful death lawsuit from 2017 school shooting

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

The mother of one of the 2017 Aztec High School shooting victims is suing the federal government, claiming the FBI was negligent.

Court records show that attorneys for Jamie Lattin filed the lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court over the death of Lattin’s daughter, Casey Jordan Marquez, the Farmington Daily Times reports.

Marquez and classmate Francisco “Paco” Fernandez were killed shortly after school started on Dec. 7, 2017.

The 21-year-old gunman, William Atchison, ambushed Fernandez in a bathroom and then encountered Marquez in the hallway. Both teens were shot multiple times before the gunman walked the hall, firing randomly. He then killed himself as students and teachers took cover in their classrooms.

The shooting prompted state lawmakers to allocate more money for infrastructure projects to improve school security, such as fencing and controlled entrances.

This is the second wrongful death lawsuit that Lattin has filed. The first was a Dec. 6 lawsuit accusing Aztec schools and police of negligence in Marquez’s death.

In the new lawsuit, the complaint alleges that Marquez died of negligent acts and omissions by FBI employees.

The lawsuit recalls the March 2016 investigation conducted by FBI agents after the agency received a targeted threat against Aztec High School that the shooter made online.

According to the lawsuit, the agency received information that the shooter posted online, seeking advice on acquiring a cheap assault rifle to commit a mass shooting at Aztec High.

It was initially traced to the shooter’s brother, which led the FBI to interview the family.

“At the time of the interviews, (the shooter) had a significant online profile as someone who was obsessed with school shootings and glorified school shooters on alt-right websites,” according to the complaint.

The agents who interviewed the shooter concluded he was just “posting these comments in jest” and that he “enjoyed acting as an internet troll” and had no plans to obtain a firearm.

The lawsuit claims the investigation closed following that interview.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher declined to comment on the lawsuit.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit: Accelerate Learning

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>