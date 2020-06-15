School employee fired after 'highly offensive' Facebook post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district has fired an employee who made what the district describes as a “highly offensive and unacceptable” post on a TV station’s Facebook page.

The remarks on the page for WCIV-TV / ABC News 4 responded to a report about state Rep. J.A. Moore, a black Democrat from Hanahan, tweeting that he’d like to topple a statue of John C. Calhoun, who argued for slavery and states’ rights.

The Charleston County School District tweeted Monday that the employee had been fired. The person had been put on administrative leave over the weekend, news agencies reported.

“We are extremely disappointed with the outrageous message that one of our employees posted on social media. Such disrespectful and derogatory statements will not be tolerated,” the district said in a statement.

It didn't immediately identify the person except as an interventionist at Ladson Elementary School.

Interventionists work with students who are having behavioral or academic problems, to try to learn what is causing those problems.

WCIV reported that it became aware of the comment when other posters identified the person as a school employee. System spokeswoman Erica Taylor told the station the district was aware of the post before the station asked for comment.

CCSD Elementary School Executive Director Michelle Simmons told WCSC-TV that the district is looking for a diversity officer and director.

“Another main thrust of the work will be to ensure that all 6,000 employees for Charleston County School District are trained in cultural competency,” she said.


