Principal on leave for "tone-deaf" Black Lives Matter post

WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont school principal has been placed on paid administrative leave for a post on social media about the Black Lives Matter movement that “uniformly appalled" the school board.

Tiffany Riley, principal of the Windsor School, wrote on her personal Facebook page last week that she firmly believes that black lives matter, “but I DO NOT agree with the coercive measures taken to get to this point across; some of which are falsified in an attempt to prove a point."

She went on to write that while she wants to get behind Black Lives Matter, "I do not think people should be made to feel they have to choose black race over human race. While I understand the urgency to feel compelled to advocate for black lives, what about our fellow law enforcement? What about all others who advocate for and demand equity for all? Just because I don’t walk around with a BLM sign should not mean I am a racist (sic).”

The comments were shared among the community and a group of recent graduates called the post “insanely tone-deaf."

The Mount Ascutney School Board held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon and voted unanimously to place Riley on administrative leave. Superintendent David Baker said the district will work to come up with a “mutually agreed upon severance package” with Riley.

“They don’t see any way that she’s going to go forward as the principal of that building given those comments and that statement,” he told the Valley News. “It’s clear that the community has lost faith in her ability to lead.”

An email seeking comment was sent to Riley.


