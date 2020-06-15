District, state fail to meet special ed federal requirements

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The state and district did not meet federal requirements on several indicators and performance targets, annual reports by the South Dakota Department of Education show.

The report that's based on the 2018-19 school year shows the state and district did not meet targets such as the graduation and dropout rates, according to the Rapid City Journal.

The target graduation rate for youth with IEPs (individualized education program) graduating from high school with a regular diploma in four years was 85%. The state’s rate was 62.9% and the district's was 60%.

Rapid City Area Schools and the state also did not meet the statewide proficiency targets for reading and math for children with disabilities on statewide assessments.

For reading, at a goal of 46.07%, the state’s rate was 18.43% and the district’s rate was 17.79%.

In math, the statewide goal was 45.49%. The state’s rate was 16.73% proficiency while the district’s rate was 14.67%.

Todd Christensen, special education program manager, said he’s confident the district will soon come close to meeting their mark by the time data is out for the previous year. He plans to implement new curriculums and have both grade-level teachers and special education teachers participate in professional development to make sure they get the same training.

For child outcomes in the percent of preschool children with IEPs, the district and state both failed to meet the state target in three areas, social-emotional skills, acquisition and use of knowledge and skills, and use of appropriate behaviors.

Social-emotional skills are measured at age 3 and before age 5 to help give a baseline of data in those areas for students, according to Christensen.

"When you look at the report card, we have a lot of things we need to work on and I’m hoping in this next school year that we’re going to see the fruition of these efforts and see some of these things go up," Christensen said. “I'm very confident in some of these areas that we will see progress.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit: Accelerate Learning

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>