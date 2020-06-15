App gives Florida grads virtual reality diploma ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida seniors missing out on the thrill of a live graduation are getting a surprise from their school district thanks an augmented reality app that looks like they are getting their diploma onstage along with a celebratory dance with Flo Rida.

Broward Education Foundation teamed up with ImagineAR to create #2020gradsecret. The app allows graduates to record themselves in their homes appearing to accept diplomas from Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, joining rapper Flo Rida for a congratulatory message or dancing. The videos can be shared instantly on social media.

Flo Rida called the technology “a trip” and said in a statement he was "happy to help these graduates define a new way of celebrating and social interaction as they move on to the next chapter in their young lives.”

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade also joined in on the surprise with a video message for graduates.

The foundation said it wanted to do something special for seniors missing out on ceremonies because of coronavirus lockdowns and had been working on the project for the past six weeks. They said it was hard to keep it a secret for so long.

The experiences is geo-targeted only to Broward County's more than 18,000 graduates.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.


