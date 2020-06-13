Rhode Island Class of 2020 honored in special TV tribute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis and New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman are among the stars scheduled to deliver messages of encouragement to Rhode Island’s 9,000 graduating high school seniors at a special television tribute to the Class of 2020.

The “Your Year 2020″ tribute to a class whose senior year was turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled to air Monday night on Rhode Island PBS and will feature a keynote address from Davis, who grew up in Central Falls.

Edelman, broadcaster Meredith Vieira, Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel — the latter two Rhode Island natives — “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane and Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke will also offer their best wishes.

Billy Gilman, a Grammy nominee and runner-up on “The Voice” who grew up in Richmond, and Erika Van Pelt, a top 10 contestant on “American Idol,” who is from South Kingstown, are scheduled to perform.

The show includes graduates in short videos of their favorite memorable moments from senior year, highlights of valedictorian speeches, and musicians from high school marching bands across the state performing “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Speakers include Gov. Gina Raimondo, Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.


