Cabell County to have in-person graduations this summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cabell County schools are moving ahead with plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this summer.

County officials on Wednesday said Huntington High School and Cabell Midland High School will have ceremonies later this month at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Ryan Saxe, superintendent of Cabell County schools, said the plans have been approved by the state education department as well as local health officials.

“By utilizing Marshall University’s 38,227-seat outdoor stadium, we believe we can ensure the health and safety of our graduating seniors and their families while celebrating the culmination of a successful school career for the Class of 2020,” he said.

Officials said they will limit guests, ask people to wear face masks and admit people in a “strategic manner” to limit contact at entrances.

News outlets report Kanawha County is also planning to have in-person graduations.


