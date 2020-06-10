Mississippi teacher pay raise plan dies amid budget concerns

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A proposed teacher pay raise has died at the Mississippi Capitol because of budget concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Senate passed a bill in early February to provide a $1,000 pay raise to most teachers and teachers’ assistants during the budget year that begins July 1. The plan would have given larger raises of $1,100 to teachers in the first two years of their careers, in an effort to boost the beginning pay and make the jobs more attractive.

Senate Bill 2001 moved to the House for more debate. The coronavirus pandemic struck the state in March, knocking people out of work and dimming the state's budget prospects. Tuesday was the deadline for House committees to act on the teacher pay bill, and the plan died.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves had already signed House Bill 1, to provide enough money to pay the full $1,500 pay raise that teachers started receiving this school year. The raise was approved during the election-year legislative session of 2019, but too little money was originally budgeted because of a bureaucratic error in how school districts count certain categories of teachers


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Put SEB Before ABCs to Restart Learning During the COVID Crisis

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>