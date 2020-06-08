Practice starts for youth sports teams in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-contact youth sports teams in West Virginia can start practicing this week under Gov. Jim Justice's move to continue lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Middle and high school teams also can begin training Monday, while sports facilities such as indoor tennis and racquetball and outdoor basketball courts can reopen.

Under the Republican governor’s orders, games involving youth teams can restart on June 22 with fans in the stands if social distancing rules are followed.

Private and state park campgrounds, cabins and lodges are set to reopen to out-of-state guests Wednesday.

At least 84 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and about 2,100 have tested positive, health officials said.

For most people, the virus cases mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

———

Follow AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.


