Hundreds attend march started by teachers in St. Louis area

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — More than 1,000 people poured into the streets Saturday in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood to promote unity and fight against systemic racism.

The march, organized by Kirkwood School District teachers who call themselves the “Kirkwood Teachers of Color,” was the latest in the area following George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“The purpose today is to walk peacefully,” said Roberta McWoods, an organizer of the march who’s a retired North Glendale Elementary School teacher and Kirkwood High School’s head track coach. “Protests come in different ways, but as teachers ... we want to be models for our students on the form of protest that we would like them to see so that everyone can hear us. Today is about getting that message out and uniting with the world that we’re all one.”

The walk began with some remaining silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.

The majority of those in Saturday’s walk were white, an observation not lost on some who recalled fewer white people joining protests in the aftermath of Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson.

Ryleigh Palmer, 17, who is white and lives in Kirkwood, said she became emotional by the sight of so many white participants in Saturday’s march as she watched with a friend.

“I almost started to cry,” said Palmer, who has joined recent protests in Ferguson.

Hundreds turned out for protests in Kansas City, with separate gatherings downtown and at the Country Club Plaza entertainment district. The Kansas City Star reported there also was a demonstration of about 150 healthcare workers and students who gathered as part of a White Coats for Black Lives event to show their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Columbia Missouri reported that hundreds attended a rally in Columbia organized by the Columbia NAACP and Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.

Protests around the state earlier in the week turned violent but have been peaceful in recent days.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Barry Brooks Jr., of University City, and 19-year-old Jeffery William Mogg, of Herculaneum, who are charged with first degree property damage, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Brooks also is charged with third-degree assault. Ferguson police said in a Facebook post that he punched a 77-year-old woman in the face “because she had the courage to stand up to him while he was damaging property during a protest.”

Mogg, whose charges stem from damage done to the Ferguson Police Department building, also is charged with resisting arrest.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>