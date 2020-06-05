3 finalists interviewed for West Virginia schools chief job

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three finalists have been interviewed for the West Virginia schools superintendent position.

The state Board of Education on Thursday interviewed interim State Superintendent Clayton Burch, Department of Education Associate Superintendent Kathy D'Antoni and Jackson County Schools Superintendent Blaine Hess.

The department said in a news release that the board plans to name the next superintendent on June 10.

Superintendent Steve Paine stepped down in February to take care of a family member with a serious medical issue.


