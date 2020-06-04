Tennessee gov proposes $284M more in budget cuts next year

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is proposing another $284 million in budget cuts next year due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican’s team said Thursday the cuts would be in addition to $397 million in recurring costs removed from the budget in March when the crisis was in its initial stages.

Finance Commissioner Butch Eley says officials are adjusting based on a revenue shortfall of up to $1.5 billion through the next budget year.

Multi-year cuts will include up to 12% reductions to departments; reductions to capital projects and capital maintenance funding; bonds for some capital projects; and a yet-to-be-fleshed-out employee buy-out initiative over the next two years.

The budget plan removes the remaining $58 million set aside for teacher pay raises. The governor had planned $117 million for the raises, then $58 million of that was cut in the virus-hampered budget update in March.

The $167.1 million in bonds would include already planned funding of $65 million in economic incentives for Amazon's planned operations center in Nashville and $50 million for Volkswagen's expected car production growth in Chattanooga.

Eley also told lawmakers a court decision would “effectively delay” Lee's school voucher program for at least a year.

Earlier Thursday, the administration planned to reduce some money set aside for the first year of the program by $22 million, which would have brought the total down to about $16 million.

But the state Supreme Court later in the day effectively kept the voucher program from being implemented for the 2020-21 school year, since most schools will already be starting by August and a hearing is set in the state’s appeal on Aug. 5.

While Eley noted that the governor “is still committed to funding this program,” the funding that had been set aside for vouchers would “not be utilized this year.”

———

Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville contributed to this report.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>