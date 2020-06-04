Superintendent: Congress can prevent 'profound' K-12 cuts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's school superintendent said Thursday that K-12 districts are confronting the possibility of staggering spending cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic unless Congress helps fill a nearly $2.4 billion revenue shortfall over this budget year and next.

Michael Rice said the largest reduction in per-student funding under the current finance system came in 2011, at $470. A $1 billion cut to the school aid fund would result in $685 less per pupil, he said.

“Yet the cut could be even greater and substantially greater and much more harmful,” he told reporters.

Districts are facing a July 1 deadline to enact budgets for the coming academic year. The state likely will cut their payments without an additional federal relief bill or flexibility to use previously enacted federal aid to fill revenue holes.

“Congress is the only entity that has the capability of substantially sparing our children from very profound cuts,” Rice said.


