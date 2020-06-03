School system condemns reenactment video of Floyd's death

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A school system in North Carolina is denouncing a student's video that reenacts the death of George Floyd.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Davie County Schools issued a statement Wednesday that calls the video “appalling" and unrepresentative of the district's views and instruction.

Floyd was a black man who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

“When this situation was brought to our attention, Davie County High School administration immediately contacted the parents of the students involved,” the district said in a statement. “The parents were very upset, apologized and agreed to have the video removed.”

The school system said the video was copied and shared and is asking that other postings be removed.

“The administration can only step in to inform parents since the incident did not occur on school property,” the district added. “However, it is our social obligation to make every effort to stop this type of action and to promote acceptance and equality among all.”

The Davie County school system is located outside Winston-Salem. The school system has more than 6,000 students, according to its website. Its racial demographics for the 2017-18 school year were 73% white, 14.1% Hispanic, 6.8% black and 6.1% other.

