Homeless Florida teen graduates as high school valedictorian

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Despite homelessness, one teen in Florida has crowned himself an overcomer: he served as class president throughout his high school career is graduating as the valedictorian.

“It’s been a rocky road, a lot of hardships,” Martin Folsom, a student at A. Philip Randolph Career Academies in Jacksonville, said in a video posted online by Duval County Public Schools. “But seeing myself now about to graduate, about to go to college – it feels good knowing all the stuff I’ve done was worth it.”

In the video, watched thousands of times since it posted two weeks ago, Folsom expressed appreciation for people who helped him and his mother in their battle with homelessness since 2012.

Eight years after he went to his first homeless shelter. Learning that he would graduate at the top of his class "gave me a jolt in my chest,” Folsom told Action News Jax.

He plans to attend Valdosta State University in Georgia this fall, and hopes to work for the FBI after college, the television station reported.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>