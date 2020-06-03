Survey: What District Leaders Say About School Finance in the COVID-19 Era
The EdWeek Research Center surveyed more than 300 district leaders nationwide May 6-7 about the financial outlook for their school systems, vulnerable areas for their operations, and their experiences during the last major national economic downturn.
Here's what they said:
Vol. 39, Issue 33, Page 17Published in Print: June 3, 2020, as Exclusive Data: District Leader Survey Results
