Louisiana's new education superintendent confirmed by Senate

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s new state education superintendent will start the job June 8 after receiving confirmation Monday from state senators.

Cade Brumley, who has worked as superintendent of Jefferson Parish schools, was selected last month by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to oversee public schools statewide. The Louisiana Senate approved his hiring Monday in a list of appointees, with no public discussion, after a closed-door review of all the confirmation requests.

“Strong leadership will be important to the success of our short- and long-term work to address unfinished learning due to COVID-19 closures and to ensure that students and schools are positioned for a strong start next year. This will be a huge responsibility, but we have the right leader for it," board President Sandy Holloway said in a statement after the vote.

Louisiana’s education superintendent oversees and sets policies governing more than 700,000 public school students across the state. Brumley won the support of eight members of the state's 11-member education board, including Gov. John Bel Edwards’ three appointees.

Brumley has worked as Jefferson Parish superintendent since 2018. The former history teacher and school principal previously worked as superintendent of the DeSoto Parish School System. He'll receive a $285,000 salary in his new job.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>