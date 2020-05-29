Limited Kentucky high school sports practice allowed June 15

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Limited practices for Kentucky high school sports teams can begin June 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association revealed initial steps to resume sports in compliance with social distancing standards during a video conference meeting Thursday. High school sports activities were halted in March.

Starting June 1, coaches can organize with players in groups of fewer than 10 without athletic activity.

The June 15 start of practices must be in groups fewer than 10. Starting June 25, all sports can practice with up to 50 people, divided into 10 players per coach.

“High touch” fall sports including football, soccer and volleyball still won’t be allowed to practice game-like situations.

The board also eliminated the normal high school athletics dead period from June 25 through July 9.

Thorough guidance on the restart is expected as soon as Friday.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>