Louisiana schools under investigation for early practicing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's high school athletic association is investigating 10 schools accused of allowing some sports teams to begin training before the summer start date, which was pushed back to fall in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Six New Orleans-area schools, two Lafayette-area schools and two north Louisiana schools were reported to the association for practicing before June 8, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate quoted Executive Director Eddie Bonine as saying.

The association changed the summer start date from May 17 to June 8 to fall in line with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposed timeline for the second phase of reopening the state as it moves away from “stay-at-home” measures enacted in March, the news outlet said.

The schools were turned in by other schools and parents who said they were told there would be repercussions if their child did not attend the workouts, Bonine said. Some complainants also sent pictures and videos of the alleged practice sessions.

The official said the association sent investigators to the schools and drove by between nine and 12 schools in the Baton Rouge-Livingston Parish area this week, but found no activity at the sites.

Bonine declined to identify which schools were being reviewed. Schools and coaches that violate the association’s guidelines could be fined $2,500, suspended or placed on probation, officials said.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

