Arizona child care centers struggle to survive during virus

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Less than a third of Arizona’s preschools and child care centers remain open as the industry struggles with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Requests for child care remain low despite Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's call for Arizona to gradually reopen following a temporary statewide closure of nonessential businesses in March, The Arizona Daily Star reported Saturday.

There are approximately 2,500 licensed child care centers, preschools and in-home providers in Arizona and about 800 of those are currently open.

Facilities operating under federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines have limited classroom groups to no more than 10, including teachers.

Ducey ordered the state Department of Economic Security to continue reimbursing providers serving eligible children at the rates they received in January for each child, whether the center is open or not, said Michelle Crow, Southern Arizona director for advocacy group Children’s Action Alliance.

“There is just no question that child care is the backbone of anything related to Arizona’s reopening strategy,” Crow said.

Michelle Saint Hilarie, senior program director for the Child & Family Resources organization, said the number of closures is “terrifying" and worries that more centers and schools will collapse over time.

Emily McCrea, director of Downtown Community School Inc. in Tuscon, said her business was supported almost entirely by tuition and about $15,000 in annual fundraising.

The school lost all but a handful of clients as a result of the health crisis and closed after an unsuccessful application for federal relief aid, she said.

“Most of us are very fragile operations, and that’s really been highlighted in all this,” McCrea said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>