Virtual commencement ceremony planned for the Class of 2020

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BOSTON (AP) — The state is planning a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Gov. Charlie Baker will deliver an address as part of the celebration for graduating seniors from 668 public and private schools across the state.

The event is planned for Tuesday, June 9 and will be broadcast on WGBH at 7:30 p.m.

The ceremony will feature congratulatory remarks from Jason and Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots, members of the Red Sox and the Boston Celtics, and celebrities with Massachusetts ties, including singer Rachel Platten and actor and comedian Steve Carell.

Members of the Boston Pops Orchestra with conductor Keith Lockhart will provide the traditional graduation march “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Students from around the state will also give valedictorian-type speeches to their classmates.

Boston is planning its own virtual graduation ceremony for the approximately 3,000 students in its graduating class of 2020.

The ceremony will be broadcast June 13 from 7:30 to 8 p.m. on WCVB-TV and will be hosted by Mayor Marty Walsh.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>