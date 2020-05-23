Chief justice says pandemic teaches humility, compassion

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts told graduating seniors at his son's high school that the coronavirus has “pierced our illusion of certainty and control" and he counseled the students to make their way with humility, compassion and courage in a world turned upside down.

“Humility. The pandemic should teach us at least that," Roberts said in a seven-minute video message posted Saturday on the website of the Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut, where his son, Jack, is a senior.

Roberts didn't talk at all about the Supreme Court's hefty load of high-profile cases that include disputes over President Donald Trump's taxes, abortion, LGBT rights and protections for young immigrants.

Instead, the 65-year-old Roberts said students should show compassion, and not just for those who were sickened by or died of the virus.

“Others are suffering, too, and many will be for a long time. Those who have lost jobs or small businesses or whose hopes and dreams may be slowly drifting out of reach," he said. Roberts said people they encounter even years from now “may bear scars you cannot see."

He also told members of the Class of 2020 that they will need courage in this uncertain time. “This is your moment, your time to begin leaving your mark on the world," he said.

The virus outbreak forced big changes at the Supreme Court, where the justices heard arguments by telephone earlier in May and made live audio available, both for the first time.

Some justices participated from home, Roberts said, and he said someone asked him if his colleagues wore their robes. Roberts said he was left to wonder, “judicial or bath?”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

Conquering the Accounts Payable Nightmare

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>