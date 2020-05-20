Hawaii schools to offer online and in-person summer courses

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii public schools are expected to offer in-person and online course options this summer, education officials said.

Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said in-person instruction will be available to students who struggled with distance learning resulting from coronavirus restrictions, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

There are also expected to be distance learning courses for other students, with 18 mostly middle and high schools already committed.

Plans are still being made in response to communication with parents, Kishimoto said.

“There are parents who are taking full advantage of the online tele-learning approach because it fits the readiness of the students," Kishimoto said, "but there are also a whole group of students where tele-learning is not appropriate to their needs.”

Special­-education students typically are educated in small group settings, while some will need individual instruction, she said.

Classrooms will have a maximum of six to eight students and focus on those who are “most struggling,” Kishimoto said.

“In order to keep to the social-distance guidance to have a slow start-up to school reopening, we are keeping very limited numbers at school sites,” she said.

Summer courses offered to high school students through E-school, an online program that has operated for years, are already full and have waiting lists. Additional registrations are not being taken.

Seniors in the class of 2020 were allowed to enroll in summer courses because of the disruption of their final school year.

The Hawaii Board of Education is scheduled to consider a resolution Thursday directing the education department to give priority to students most affected by the switch to distance learning because of the pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Supporting Educators During Distance Learning and Beyond

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Gender Equity in STEM Education

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>