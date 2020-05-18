District appeals over training hours for armed school staff

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio district has appealed a state appeals court ruling that they must provide police-level training to employees carrying concealed weapons.

Madison Local Schools voted to allow armed school employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. The district filed its appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday, The Journal-News reported.

A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training.

A Butler County judge dismissed the suit, saying that school staff did not need extensive training because they are not law enforcement officers. The district’s policy requires 24 hours of training for staff carrying concealed weapons.

The parents appealed the suit to the 12th District Court of Appeals which ruled in March that Ohio law requires anyone who carries a firearms in schools to have undergone a minimum of 728 hours of law enforcement training.

Several other school districts and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office have filed briefs in support of Madison's appeal.

The parents maintain the state appeals court made the correct decision.


