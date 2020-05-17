Gov. Polis expects many Colorado schools open this fall

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he expects to see many K-12 public schools open this fall in his state and elsewhere despite the coronavirus threat, though “it’s not going to look like any other school year.”

Polis told “Fox News Sunday” that Colorado schools will likely run in a “hybrid” fashion that limits social interactions in hallways and during lunchtime, and has up to 20% of kids continue with online classes at home if that’s their parents’ preference.

The Democratic governor says schools also may close periodically when “there’s an inevitable outbreak.”

President Donald Trump has urged K-12 schools to reopen, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told Congress last week it may be reckless to rush kids back before doctors have a better sense of the dangers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told CNN on Sunday they also hope to reopen some K-12 schools but stressed it ultimately will depend on the latest health guidance on how to keep communities safe.


