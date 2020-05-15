Vermont pushes for school budget revotes after COVID-19

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The administration of Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott is proposing that school budgets be re-voted across the state so local taxpayers can make decisions knowing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on tax revenues.

In an online meeting with House lawmakers, Finance Commissioner Adam Greshin said a projected shortfall in next year’s education fund due to the virus impacts will require significant reductions to school budgets approved before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

“And I don’t think I’m going too far out on a limb to suggest that the budget votes would have been different, or the budgets themselves would have been different, if voters knew then what we know now,” said Greshin.

Vermont Public Radio reports that fiscal analysts are projecting a $167 million deficit in next year’s education fund.

Greshin said that if budgets aren't reduced the state will have to raise property taxes by as much as 14% next year.

Lawmakers are working to keep next year's property taxes the same as they would have been prior to the virus outbreak.

“The concept of sending voters back to revote budgets sounds like instead of stabilizing contributes to even more chaos,” said Shelburne Democratic Rep. Kate Webb, chair of the House Education Committee.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>