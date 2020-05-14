Ohio high court: Law on school 'takeovers' is constitutional

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a law that changed how the state intervenes in repeatedly poor-performing school districts, ruling Wednesday that it's constitutional because it doesn't usurp local school boards' authority and met requirements for legislative consideration when the changes were pushed through in one day in 2015.

The law shifted operational control of such districts from locally elected boards to unelected CEOs hired by state-appointed academic distress commissions, starting with Youngstown.

The Youngstown school board and school employees’ unions argued that the law on so-called state “takeovers” unconstitutionally stripped school boards' power. But the court said the relevant constitutional provision about how school boards are set up doesn’t require that those boards get any specific power.

The school board and unions also contended the Republican-led Legislature violated a procedural “Three Reading Rule” and skirted more thorough debate about significant changes made to the measure, House Bill 70, shortly before it was passed.

The court sided with the state, finding that the rule was met because the bill wasn't “vitally altered” after earlier legislative hearings and was always about the same thing: creating methods to improve poor-performing schools.

“It is not our role to police how the amended language came into existence,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor wrote in the opinion.

Two of the court’s seven justices dissented. Justice Michael Donnelly wrote that the court is discarding the three-consideration rule “in an egregious display of constitutional grade inflation.” Justice Melody Stewart warned the ruling will “encourage similar conduct in the future by whoever controls the majority in the legislature at any given time.”

Attorney Charles Oldfield, who argued the case for the unions and the school board, echoed the worry that the ruling opens the door for lawmakers to use similar strategies to pass legislation with limited opportunity for public input. He called the decision disappointing and said the appellants are considering their next options.

A statement from the state's largest teachers union, the Ohio Education Association, said it will continue to push lawmakers to repeal the law.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which defended the law, declined to comment on the ruling.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>