State education commissioner leaving to lead Kean University

UNION, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's education commissioner is stepping down to become president of his alma mater.

The Kean University Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved Lamont Repollet as the school's next leader. He'll take office July 1, succeeding outgoing President Dawood Farahi, and will receive a $365,000 salary,

Repollet earned his master’s degree in educational administration from Kean and has held several teaching and administrative posts. He was superintendent of the Asbury Park School District when Gov. Phil Murphy named him education commissioner in 2018, a post where he earned $175,000 a year.

It's not yet known who will take over for Repollet when he leaves his state post or when a permanent successor will be named.

Murphy said at a news conference Tuesday that he wasn't yet naming a successor to Repollet.

Farahi had announced his plans to step down at the start of the academic year. He has served as Kean's president for 17 years, a time that saw the university rapidly expand and add new programs and buildings.


