Utah elementary school to shift to four-day schedule in fall

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah State Board of Education approved a waiver to allow an elementary school to operate on a four-day per week schedule.

Boulder Elementary School in Garfield County will make the shift beginning in the fall term, The Deseret News reported.

The education board unanimously voted to approve the waiver of a state rule requiring schools to conduct classes for at least 180 days and 990 hours per year.

The school will add time to each day to meet the hourly requirement, according to education officials in Boulder, 205 miles (330 kilometers) south of Provo.

The school serves fewer than 20 students. Students and community members often must travel beyond the rural community for essential services and errands.

The school requested the waiver so families and employees can schedule personal and professional appointments on a specific day of the week, with the goal of reducing absences.

The Garfield Board of Education backed the change, which received overwhelming support in surveys of parents, staff and students.


