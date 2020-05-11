Majority of school districts request teaching hours waiver
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly 60% of school districts in Wisconsin have asked the state Department of Public Instruction to waive its requirement on a set number of instructional hours due to the coronavirus.
The department has received waiver requests from 248 of the state's 421 school districts. COVID-19 canceled in-person classes beginning March 18 for the remainder of the school year.
Some school districts took weeks to transition students to online education.
The State Journal reports DPI requires a minimum number of annual instructional hours: 437 for kindergarten, 1,050 for grades 1 through 6, and 1,137 for grades 7 through 12.
Districts have until the end of the academic year on June 30 to apply for a waiver.
Web Only
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.