Delaware governor's order suspends annual teacher evaluation
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has issued an executive order suspending requirements for teachers to receive annual evaluations.
Carney issued the order Sunday due to the suspension of the 2019-20 school year in connection with the coronavirus outbreak.
The executive order also suspends professional development requirements. And it officially suspends the requirement that school districts provide a minimum of 1,060 hours of instruction during the school year.
Carney said the goal of the changes is to hold teachers and students harmless for the fallout of a shortened school year.
It is the 16th modification Carney has made to his initial March 12 order declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.
