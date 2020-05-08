W. Virginia teachers hold car parade with students, families

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Elementary school teachers in West Virginia held a car parade to reconnect with their students during teacher appreciation week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of Madison Elementary School teachers drove their decorated cars past students and families as they waved at the parade route in Wheeling on Wednesday, the intelligencer reported.

“We miss them so much and this is our way to let them know we are thinking about them and that we still care about them,” Lisa Armstrong, a teacher at the school, said.

The teachers were given “goodie bags” by the school's Principal Andrea Trio before the parade to show appreciation for their work balancing Zoom meetings and Google hangouts with students since the school closed in March.

Trio said the parade was not only a comfort to students, but that it was going to do the “staff's hearts good as well.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>