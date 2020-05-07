Some Montana schools reopen; gyms, theaters can next week

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Some Montana schools reopened Thursday while Gov. Steve Bullock announced that gyms, theaters and some museums could reopen at the end of next week with reduced capacity, social distancing and sanitizing requirements, as the state continues to as relax restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The May 15 reopening date for health clubs, theaters and museums was set to give the businesses and public health officials time to prepare and ensure guidance is being followed.

Some retailers reopened on April 27 and bars and restaurants were permitted to open with decreased capacity on May 3. Gyms, pools and hot tubs had been scheduled to reopen in the second phase of reopening the economy, although a date had not been set.

“So far, Montana businesses and customers are working together to practice the social distancing and hygiene measures necessary to restart our economy, restore our collective sense of well-being and keep each other safe. I am confident we will all do our part during this important next step,” said John Felton, President and CEO of RiverStone Health in Billings.

Tina Burgess, co-owner of the Lagree MT fitness studio in Missoula argued Wednesday that every business that could follow sanitary and social distancing guidelines should be allowed to reopen, the Missoulian reported.

In southwestern Montana, tiny Willow Creek school opened to a couple dozen students to finish out the final 2 1/2 weeks of the school year. Students' temperatures were being taken as they got on the bus and entered the school. The students' desks will be placed 6 feet (2 meters) apart and lunchtime and class bells will be staggered to avoid having too many people in the hallways or bathrooms.

Teachers were wearing masks and holding pool noodles to demonstrate how far 6 feet (1.8 meters) really is, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. The opening drew broadcast crews from CNN and ABC.

The school, southwest of Three Forks in Gallatin County, has 56 students and 18 teachers. About a quarter of the students planned to finish the school year from home, school officials said.

“We’re ready to get back to normal,” Willow Creek superintendent and principal Bonnie Lower said. “As normal as we can.”

Schools in the eastern Montana towns of Circle and Melstone also planned to reopen on a voluntary basis Thursday, The Billings Gazette reported.

“I just wanted the kids and the staff to have a chance to come in and finalize the year," said Circle Superintendent Preston Wenz. "I’ve had some already tell me, ‘I don’t really need (academic) help, but I just want to come back and see my teacher. I just want to come back and see my friends.’ ”

The number of unemployment claims fell last week and for the fourth straight day,The state reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning from 465 tests run on Wednesday. It has 456 confirmed cases, 16 deaths and six people remain hospitalized.

However, the Gallatin County health department reported two new COVID-19 cases at midday Thursday. They were the first new cases since April 22 in the county that accounts for nearly a third of the state’s total cases. The two new cases will be included in the state’s data when it is updated on Friday.

Federal data shows Montana processed 4,263 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 2, bringing the total claims to just over 100,000 since the state’s stay-at-home order was issued. Last week’s claims were a 72% decrease from the previous week, but they are still 459% higher than the 762 claims filed during the same week last year.

The Department of Labor and Industry anticipates rehiring to quickly occur in bars, restaurants and other establishments that are allowed to reopen under the first phrase of reopening the economy, the agency said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

— Montana's website that allows people, businesses and nonprofits to file for federal coronavirus relief funding went live Thursday morning. Bullock this week announced the availability of $123 million in funding, including $50 million for small businesses, $50 million in rent and mortgage assistance, $10 million for nonprofit social service providers and $2 million for food banks. Because of high volume, the website was experiencing intermittent slow visit and upload speeds, according to a message on the covidrelief.mt.gov site.

This story has been corrected to show last week's unemployment claims in Montana were 459% higher than those made during the same week last year.

