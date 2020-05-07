Official: Schools should be flexible with start dates

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Education is asking school districts to be flexible as they plan calendars for the next school year.

Officials want the state's 172 school districts to plan for multiple scenarios, Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown told superintendents during a webcast this week.

Districts should prepare for three possibilities: an early start, possibly in July; a traditional start in August and a late start, possibly after Labor Day, Brown said. He advised superintendents to ask school boards to approve multiple calendars and to be prepared to adapt depending on circumstances.

The guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman would allow districts to make the best decision based on the number of coronavirus cases, Brown said.

“We don’t know that any of this will occur, but we need in a time of a global pandemic to be prepared,” he said.

The resumption of in-person classes might also come with changes that include the use of social distancing. Brown said officials are working to prepare more guidance. Another webcast is planned on May 12.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Design Authentic, Engaging Learning Experiences

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>