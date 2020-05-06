Who Takes the Hardest Calculus Courses?

—Getty
Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

National and international tests often highlight achievement gaps among U.S. students in math, but digging a little deeper into the data can reveal ways in which differences in the content students can access can widen those discrepancies.

For example, part of the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study gauges the skills of advanced students from the United States and more than 40 other countries and education systems at the end of their secondary school careers, and it also collects data about what courses these student take. Just over 12 percent of all U.S. 12th graders participated in the test in 2015, according to the most recent data released.

Read More: Special Report: Leveling the Playing Field in Math

An analysis by the National Center for Education Statistics finds that significantly greater percentages of black and Hispanic students than their white or Asian counterparts reported that the highest math course they had taken was Advanced Placement Calculus AB, the standard AP calculus course covering about a college semester’s worth of material. The proportions were reversed for AP Calculus BC, a class of equal difficulty but covering a year’s worth of material, according to the College Board.

Why does that matter? Because the TIMSS Advanced shows students who completed AP Calculus BC scored significantly higher than students who took other Advanced Placement, honors, Regents, or other advanced calculus classes—not just in calculus problems, but those involving algebra and geometry, too. Students in these classes were also more likely to perform at the highest achievement levels overall.

Vol. 39, Issue 31, Page 8

Published in Print: May 6, 2020, as Calculus: Who Takes the Hardest Courses?
Related Stories
Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>