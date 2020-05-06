New Hampshire offers guidance on high school graduations

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Drive-through ceremonies with no handshakes, hugs or high-fives may mark the end of high school for some New Hampshire graduates.

The Department of Education has released guidance to school districts about how to plan graduation ceremonies in light of the state’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people. Officials said schools should consider limiting audience size to a maximum of two guests per student, depending on the ability to practice safe social distancing.

The department said one option could be to have people stay in their cars, parked in every other spot, and graduates would exit in small, appropriately spaced groups, to get their diplomas. Diplomas also could be distributed “drive-up” style, or participants could be spread out among classrooms within a school.

THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday, 2,636 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 50. Ninety-two people have died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.


