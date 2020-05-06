Alabama lawmakers advance pared down budgets amid COVID-19

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers advanced pared down state budgets on Tuesday amid uncertain revenue projections because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The House Ways and Means Education Committee advanced a $7.2 billion education budget that skips a 3% pay raise lawmakers had hoped to give teachers and public school employees.

The Education Trust Fund is fueled by sales and income tax collections, two revenue streams expected to be heavily affected by coronavirus-related business closures. The committee-passed spending plan is about $300 million less than what Gov. Kay Ivey had proposed before the economic downturn.

The committee also approved a $1.25 billion bond issue for public schools, universities and two-year colleges to use for capital improvements.

The bond issue would be the largest through the Public School and College Authority since 2007, when lawmakers approved a $1.07 billion bond issue at the urging of then-Gov. Bob Riley.

Ivey proposed the bond issue in her State of the State address earlier this year.

The Alabama Senate voted 31-0 for a General Fund budget that directs funding increases to a few key state agencies, including the state prison system, Medicaid and the state public health and mental health agencies.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>