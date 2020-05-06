3 found shot dead in high school parking lot

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Police in central California on Wednesday were investigating the fatal shootings of three teenagers found in the parking lot of a high school.

The Visalia Police Department identified them as Jose Carlos Hernandez Pena, 19; Isaiah Rule, 18; and Blake Madeiros, 19.

Officers responding to reports of shots-fired found the victims Tuesday night at Golden West High School.

None were current students of the Visalia Unified School District, police said.

The department has not released a motive or any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Visalia Police Department.

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top