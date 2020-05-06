3 found shot dead in high school parking lot

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Police in central California on Wednesday were investigating the fatal shootings of three teenagers found in the parking lot of a high school.

The Visalia Police Department identified them as Jose Carlos Hernandez Pena, 19; Isaiah Rule, 18; and Blake Madeiros, 19.

Officers responding to reports of shots-fired found the victims Tuesday night at Golden West High School.

None were current students of the Visalia Unified School District, police said.

The department has not released a motive or any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Visalia Police Department.


