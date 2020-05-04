Some 2020 grads will take victory lap at Daytona speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Seniors at two Florida high schools won't be taking the traditional walk across the stage to receive their diplomas because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they'll be driving across the finish line at the Daytona International Speedway later this month.

The school district announced the ceremonies will take place May 31. Matanzas High School's graduation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by Flagler-Palm Coast High School's ceremony at 4 p.m.

Each graduate will be allowed one car, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

The ceremonies will be simulcast via radio inside the facility and will be live-streamed on the FlaglerSchools.com website, school officials said.

The graduations were originally scheduled for May 28. A committee of students and school officials met in April to come up with options. They didn't want to push the ceremonies into the summer and they didn't want a virtual ceremony.

“This class has gone through school closures caused by three hurricanes and a global pandemic so they all envisioned a ‘historic ceremony’ to close out their high school careers,” according to a release from the district.

“When presented with the offer from Daytona International Speedway, the soon-to-be graduates were excited at the prospect of taking a ‘victory lap’ as they end this chapter of their lives.”


