New Jersey schools to stay closed for rest of academic year

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Teachers will be required to continue conducting online instruction, which schools have been doing since they shuttered in mid-March.

“I had hoped we could get back to a sense of normal by allowing our children to return to the schools they love and to be with their friends and classmates,” Murphy said. “But the reality is we cannot safely reopen our schools to provide students and families, or faculty and staff, the confidence needed to allow for a return to in-person instruction.”

Private schools with later academic years are closed until at least June 30, Murphy said.

State officials will meet with parents and other stakeholders to consider summer courses, as well as to discuss the 2020-2021 school year, he added.

“There's a lot to consider about how the school year may differ once our students and faculty return,” he said during Monday's news conference.

The news came the same day Murphy reported 45 new deaths from the virus, the lowest rate since last month, though he said it could be the result of a network outage and not a sharp downturn.

New Jersey is among the hardest-hit states in the country with a total of 7,910 coronavirus-related deaths. Murphy said there were about 1,600 new positive cases, totaling nearly 128,000 since the outbreak started.

The state is seeking $310 million in federal assistance, Murphy announced. At least $280 million would go to schools to cover the cost of buying educational technology, cleaning buildings and getting support services for students.

New Jersey has some 600 school districts and about 1.4 million students enrolled, according to the state Education Department.


