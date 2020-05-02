Nevada forms panel to help develop plan to reopen schools

A newly formed state Department of Education committee has been tasked with helping develop a plan and guidelines for Nevada's school districts and charter schools to reopen for the 2020-2021 academic year.

State Superintendent Jhone Ebert said the committee includes school district superintendents, health officials and safety experts.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada schools in March to close because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sisolak directed that schools continue operations during the current school year by providing distance learning to students. Ebert said that has raised challenges that include access to technology, training teachers and quality instructional materials.

A newly formed educational collaborative will use federal assistance to bolster distance learning capabilities, Ebert said.

Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita said he understood that the statewide committee's membership is focused on subject-matter experts.

Vellardita said the teachers union has been assured at the local level that teachers and parents would be part of the district's reopening committee.

The Clark County School District's calendar calls for the 2020-2021 school year to begin Aug. 10.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


