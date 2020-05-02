Accreditor frowns on Georgia school system's board troubles

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school district's accreditation has been downgraded after an accrediting agency slammed its school board for questionable conduct.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports the Clarke County school district's status was moved down to “accredited under review.”

The school system is still accredited by Cognia. Accreditation is supposed to signify a school meets minimum standards, and means colleges will accept its graduates' diplomas. Cognia said it will check Clarke's progress later this year.

In a statement, the 14,000-student district said the school board and administrators “will work to address all directives provided within the report.”

Cognia interviewed board members, administrators and teachers in January, following complaints to the agency in August and a subsequent report by then-Superintendent Demond Means in September.

Before those complaints, someone filed an anonymous ethics complaint against Means with the state alleging among other things that Means failed to disclose a financial relationship with a company he sought for the school system to hire.

In his own report, Means argued board members had overstepped their bounds and that intervention from the accrediting agency was “necessary to make significant and sustainable change in governance protocol.”

The school board placed Means on paid administrative leave in December and subsequently appointed his chief of staff, Xernona Thomas, as interim superintendent.

The agency faulted the school board, with Cognia giving the district the lowest possible grade of “insufficient” on a school board leadership standard.

Cognia’s report said its review team was told some board members are linked to community groups that were fighting Means’ efforts to improve the district. It also found “the board was not focused on continuous improvement of the school district in terms of student achievement.” and that “the lack of trust among board members and between some board members and the previous superintendent was overshadowing all of the work of the board and hindering progress toward meeting goals.”

Some school board members are ignorant of the board’s own policies and of Georgia open meetings law, according to the Cognia report.

Cognia investigators wrote that board members "appear to be unprepared for the meeting or misinformed regarding items on the agenda and spend needless time asking questions and engaging in discussions that should have occurred during the work sessions."

School board President LaKeisha Gantt said in a statement that board members get regular training from the Georgia School Boards Association and “embrace” the chance for additional improvement. “We have begun work on our norms and are committed to policy review to maximize our performance as a governance board," she said. "We will accommodate and support all aspects of the review.”

On another standard — “Leaders implement operational processes and procedures to ensue organizational effectiveness in support of teaching and learning” — the school district got the next-lowest grade: “initiating.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>