Teachers union: Stagger school start times, change seating

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state's largest teachers union has urged Gov. Ned Lamont to be very cautious before deciding whether to reopen schools this spring.

Jeff Leake, the president of the Connecticut Education Association, wrote Thursday that the state must not bow to the pressure to reopen public schools and businesses prematurely.

“Easing up on social distancing too quickly could be deadly,” he wrote.

Before opening the schools, Leake said, the state must develop new protocols designed to keep students and teachers safe. He said those should include staggering start times, implementing new seating formats and changing the way students walk down the halls between periods.

“Schools will need to be disinfected daily, with procedures in place for the continual cleaning of classrooms, hallways, and bathrooms, as well as commonly shared areas and equipment, including computers and desks,” he said.

The Democratic governor's current executive order keeps schools closed through May 20. He has said he will make a decision within 10 days.

“Let’s stay the course and continue to flatten the curve, saving the lives of our family members, friends, and neighbors,” Leake wrote. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

In other coronavirus developments:

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

A coalition of advisory groups sent a letter Thursday to Lamont, urging him to issue an executive order allowing voting by mail in Connecticut.

The organizations also said makes sense during the coronavirus pandemic that voters are able to request absentee ballots electronically, reducing foot traffic in town clerks' offices.

“We believe you have a responsibility to ensure that we can vote safely without risking our lives or the lives of others in the process of casting our votes during this COVID-19 pandemic—especially since the November 3rd general election could be happening amidst an autumn coronavirus resurgence,” read the letter, which includes some groups that have pushed legislation in the past that authorized vote-by-mail in Connecticut.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill previously wrote her own letter to Lamont, urging him to temporarily expand the use of absentee ballots.

Lamont has said he is reviewing the issue, but he has appeared reluctant to get involved in a political debate over the issue.

MARINE MAMMAL TESTING

Mystic Aquarium has announced it is collaborating with scientists at Tufts University to develop a test for the coronavirus in marine mammals.

Dr. Tracy Romano, a neuroimmunologist at the aquarium, said marine mammals, and especially whales, may have developed a capacity to fight off certain pathogens.

Understanding how they do that could have implications for fighting the coronavirus in humans, she said.

