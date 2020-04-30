Ohio primary voters approved fewer school tax issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voters in Ohio approved a smaller percentage of school tax issues on the 2020 primary ballot than they did in the previous primary election, according to the Ohio School Boards Association.

Voters across the state on Tuesday approved 63 of the 99 school-related tax issues, or 64%, marking a decrease from the 78% passage rate in the 2019 primary, board officials said.

Support for renewal school tax proposals remained steady with 43 of the 46 issues passing. However, only 38% of the new school tax requests were approved, compared with a 60% passage rate last year.

Jennifer Hogue, the association's director of legislative services, said the decline in support for new funding will create further challenges for schools that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.


