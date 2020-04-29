Washoe County School District names new superintendent

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kristen McNeill has been named the next superintendent of the Washoe County School District.

The board of trustees voted 6-1 on Tuesday to promote McNeill to the position. She had been serving as the interim superintendent since Traci Davis was ousted by the school board last July.

“I am truly grateful for your decision today,” McNeill said. “I know there will be challenging times ahead."

District officials announced nine finalists for the position in March, but suspended the search amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trustee Katy Simon Holland says the district spent $26,000 on the national search before suspending it.

“It’s hard to not go through every step we had laid out to do,” school board vice president Angela Taylor said. She added she was confident McNeill would have prevailed in the national search.

McNeill has been with district for more than 20 years, most recently appointed deputy superintendent in 2015. She also served as the district's director of State and Federal Programs/K-16 initiatives and chief strategies officer.

The board and legal counsel have yet to work out specifics surrounding her contract.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

Looking Ahead—Planning for Post COVID-19 Learning

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>