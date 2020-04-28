Some Wyoming schools decide to remain closed for year

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Some Wyoming school districts have decided to stay closed for the rest of the school year.

Natrona County on Monday joined a handful of other districts, including Albany and Campbell counties, and the Green River-based Sweetwater County district, in deciding against reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Wyoming's 48 school districts have been closed for more than a month in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. They are scheduled to remain that way until at least Thursday, pending any new directives.

Gov. Mark Gordon has not indicated whether he would order schools to remain closed, State Superintendent Jillian Balow has hinted that they would only be allowed to reopen for certain populations, such as those with special education plans.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 19 on Monday to 389, with seven deaths. There were 15 new cases reported in Fremont County, according to state health officials.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.


