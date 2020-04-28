Caravan of decorated cars bring joy to high school seniors

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

Boca Raton, Fla. (AP) — Some South Florida high school principals and staff members wanted to bring some cheer to their graduating seniors who've been stuck at home since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. So they set up on Saturday in caravans of decorated cars to visit each student.

With schools closed for the remainder of the year, these students will miss out on the traditional cap and gown graduation. Their proms, awards nights and other end of the year festivities were also canceled.

That's why staff members at Spanish River High in Boca Raton, Cardinal Gibbons High in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton Christian School started brainstorming to come up with ways to give the seniors a psychological lift, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

“We wanted to make some sort of connection, other than through Zoom,” said Tom Mahon, Cardinal Gibbons president and also the parent of a senior, Kelly.

Mahon and the staff split up into six teams over the weekend to deliver signs to 290 seniors. Upon arrival at each home, they “made a big racket” with their car horns, he told the newspaper.

In Fort Lauderdale, Gibbons senior Tyler Greep said he was working a puzzle with him mom when he heard honking horns outside.

“I saw my principal get out of the car with his mask and a sign,” Greep said. “None of us knew about it. I thought: Whoa, this is awesome.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>