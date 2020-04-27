Survey Tracker: Monitoring How K-12 Educators Are Responding to Coronavirus

The EdWeek Research Center is conducting surveys every two weeks of school district leaders and teachers to see how they are responding to the challenges they are facing under COVID-19.

The nationally representative surveys are keeping tabs on the impact of the virus on schools by tracking educator morale, student engagement, remote learning, and other trends over time.

Here are the latest findings. Check back every two weeks for updated data and survey results.

Note: The EdWeek Research Center COVID-19 surveys are administered every two weeks, but not all questions are repeated on that cadence.

