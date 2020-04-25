Arkansas official: No high school graduations until July 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — No traditional in-person high school graduations can be held in Arkansas until at least July 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but schools that want to hold a ceremony earlier can explore virtual options, state officials said Saturday.

“In some communities, they want to go ahead and do something in the normal time and in that case, we are going to allow them to create non-traditional, either by remote means, by digital means, by video," state Education Secretary Johnny Key said. “There are a number of techniques that schools have already started exploring.”

Key said that as they approach July 1, they’ll consult with health officials to see if the date needs to be modified.

Officials said 2,830 people have tested positive for the virus in the state so far and 49 people have died. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson launched a two-day “surge” of tests on Friday and Saturday, as well as an ad campaign encouraging anyone with symptoms to get tested. He said he didn't have total numbers on the ongoing surge but noted several areas of the state were reporting having done more tests.

The state has been averaging 1,000 tests a day in the past two weeks.

Hutchinson, a Republican, said that on his way into the news conference, he'd talked with protesters who said they were anxious to “get back to business.”

“Of course, everybody is ready to be normal but we're not there," Hutchinson said. “We're not normal yet and we're not going to be for some time but we are looking at ways that we can lift restrictions so people could be employed but, at the same time, that we can be sure that we keep a handle on this virus.”

Hutchinson said he'd gotten many calls asking about high school graduations.

“I'm very sympathetic because I have a granddaughter who is a senior in high school this year but it's really a risk whenever you bring thousands of parents and students together in one assembly,” Hutchinson said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.


